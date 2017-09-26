SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Levi's Stadium officials say more concerts will be canceled if curfew remains

This is an undated aerial image of Levi's Stadium. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Levi's Stadium officials say the venue will lose three or four more concerts on deck unless it gets some help with the curfew. It's revenue vs. quality of life for people near the stadium.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran concert at Levi's Stadium canceled over curfew

Raised voices and some hissing from the audience, and that was just over a procedural matter as officials discussed the curfew at Levi's Stadium.

With the Ed Sheeran concert scheduled for next year already canceled, and Coldplay on deck next week -- the Santa Clara City council got heated at the meeting.

RELATED: Public fight between 49ers and Santa Clara escalates

"One concert can pay for three, four, five police officers? New officers. Same for firefighters," said Councilmember Patricia Mahan.

"Maybe it won't have that much impact if we have an Ed Sheeran concert on the weekend," said Councilmember Debi Davis.

Vice President of Stadium Operations Jim Mercurio called it politics. He said the Ed Sheeran concert could have generated $600 to $800,000 dollars, and more losses are coming. "There are three or four other shows that we're trying to book for next year that are in the hopper that could fall on a weekday," he said. "If this doesn't pass at any time -- you can kiss those goodbye too."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentSan Francisco 49ersLevi's Stadiumnflbusinesseconomyfootballtaxesticketsconcertlive musiccurfewed sheeransanta clara countySanta Clara
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Public fight between 49ers and Santa Clara escalates
Santa Clara leaders give 49ers 30 days to show financial documents for non-NFL events
Santa Clara mayor threatens to take over management of Levi's Stadium
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Santa Clara City Council to consider extending city's curfew
Vote: The best (and worst) so far from Week 3 in the NFL
Everything you need to know about Trump's NFL spat
Ed Sheeran cancels Levi's concert over curfew
More San Francisco 49ers
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dancing with the Stars' shows sexy side for Latin Night
'Grey's Anatomy' stars take a knee for racial justice
Santa Clara City Council to consider extending city's curfew
'Dancing with the Stars' sees first elimination
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Dan Noyes shadows Patriot Prayer's Joey Gibson at Berkeley rally
Evacuation orders lifted for Oakland Hills fire
Deputy SF police chief says officer stabbed at SFO is 'doing well'
'Impeach Trump' billboard near Bay Bridge taken down
Pregnant woman hurt in crash at Mill Valley In-N-Out
Bay Area family reflects on London terror attack
Consumer Reports: Tips for college students to avoid identity theft
SF City Attorney aims to hold Equifax accountable with lawsuit
Show More
Residents evacuated after fire threatens homes in Oakland
Bay Area joins National Voter Registration drive
SFPD officer stabbed at SFO
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
Marc Anthony tells Trump to forget NFL, focus on PR
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
More Photos