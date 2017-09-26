Levi's Stadium officials say the venue will lose three or four more concerts on deck unless it gets some help with the curfew. It's revenue vs. quality of life for people near the stadium.Raised voices and some hissing from the audience, and that was just over a procedural matter as officials discussed the curfew at Levi's Stadium.With the Ed Sheeran concert scheduled for next year already canceled, and Coldplay on deck next week -- the Santa Clara City council got heated at the meeting."One concert can pay for three, four, five police officers? New officers. Same for firefighters," said Councilmember Patricia Mahan."Maybe it won't have that much impact if we have an Ed Sheeran concert on the weekend," said Councilmember Debi Davis.Vice President of Stadium Operations Jim Mercurio called it politics. He said the Ed Sheeran concert could have generated $600 to $800,000 dollars, and more losses are coming. "There are three or four other shows that we're trying to book for next year that are in the hopper that could fall on a weekday," he said. "If this doesn't pass at any time -- you can kiss those goodbye too."