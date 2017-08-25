SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Levi's Stadium board denied curfew extension for weekday events

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

by Janine De la Vega
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The 49ers say Levi's Stadium is the only major concert arena that has a 10 p.m. curfew for Sunday through Thursday concerts.

Thursday night, the Stadium Authority Board denied the 49ers request to extend it to 11 p.m.

49ers President Al Guido offered to give $20,000 to Santa Clara schools, libraries, and the Department of Park and Recreation for each time the city allowed that.

The 49ers were requesting for the extension up to 4 times a year. Some neighbors are upset over the loud noise level from concerts and say it keeps them up at night.

City officials say they're willing to partner with the 49ers to do a public outreach campaign to find out what it would take for the public to agree to an extension.

