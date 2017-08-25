The 49ers say Levi's Stadium is the only major concert arena that has a 10 p.m. curfew for Sunday through Thursday concerts.Thursday night, the Stadium Authority Board denied the 49ers request to extend it to 11 p.m.49ers President Al Guido offered to give $20,000 to Santa Clara schools, libraries, and the Department of Park and Recreation for each time the city allowed that.The 49ers were requesting for the extension up to 4 times a year. Some neighbors are upset over the loud noise level from concerts and say it keeps them up at night.City officials say they're willing to partner with the 49ers to do a public outreach campaign to find out what it would take for the public to agree to an extension.