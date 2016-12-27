ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Man starts GoFundMe account to 'protect Betty White from 2016'
EMBED </>More News Videos

Man starts GoFundMe account to 'protect Betty White from 2016.' (Chris Pizzello/Invision)

In a year that has seen its share of celebrity deaths, one man is determined to make sure Betty White stays alive until the New Year.

"Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she's okay with it, I will fly to wherever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan. 1, 2017," the page stated.

After the death of actress Carrie Fisher, Demetrios Hrysikos created the GoFundMe account. So far, the page has raised over $700 as of Tuesday night. In addition, the GoFundMe page has been shared nearly 5,000 times.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away

He wrote that if White didn't want his protection services, all of the money donated would go to help the Spartanburg Little Theatre in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Hrysikos' goal is to raise $2,000.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathsfundraiser
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Purple Heart makes emotional return to daughter of hero
Man donates menorah after theft in San Francisco
Bay Area pays tribute to Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher
Major break in identity theft case of Bay Area mom
Former US Marine fatally shot in Oakland
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Show More
Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr in good spirits after surgery
Man fatally stabbed inside Hayward Target store
Man killed on Caltrain tracks in Burlingame
Safety precautions to take with holiday tech gifts
San Francisco judge denies request on new use of force policy
More News
Top Video
Purple Heart makes emotional return to daughter of hero
PHOTOS: Chicago Cubs World Series victory parade
Bay Area pays tribute to Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher
Former US Marine fatally shot in Oakland
More Video