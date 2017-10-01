Marilyn Manson injured after prop falls on him at NYC show

A piece of the set fell right on him :( :( @marilynmanson pic.twitter.com/p6KQLyXUOK — Anthony (@antkneebee) October 1, 2017

Singer Marilyn Manson was injured Saturday when a prop fell on him at a show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.Video posted to Twitter shows the prop falling over as Manson started to climb it.It reportedly took several minutes to get him out from under the prop. He was taken away on a stretcher.The extent of his injuries are not yet known. The rest of the show was canceled.