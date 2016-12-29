Most popular destinations in Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE (KGO) --The top drop off location for Lyft in San Francisco is SFO, but what tops the list in Silicon Valley?
Who would know best where the most popular destinations are in Silicon Valley than the people who drive you everywhere? So today we went along for the ride. We started our adventure with Lyft at the most visited transit stop in Silicon Valley, San Jose's Diridon station.
The Transportation Network Company revealed their Local Lyftie Awards, for the most popular drop off locations in Silicon Valley. We needed an expert opinion, so we requested a driver and Carl Raynor drove up in his white Toyota Prius.
Carl has been driving for Lyft in San Jose for about a year. Carl's most popular destinations are the airport, Diridon, and many workplaces in Silicon Valley, like Netflix, Google and Facebook in Menlo Park. The latter is the winner of the "Only in Silicon Valley" Lyftie award.
"They want to get their picture taken with the thumbs up. They come from all over the world just to do that," said Carl.
With so many Sharks games and concerts, it's no surprise the SAP Center wins the Lyftie Award for the "most visited event venue." But when it comes to nightlife, downtown San Jose is the place to go, you just probably won't go there with Carl.
"Remember I'm a daytime guy. So that's probably more of a younger set," said Carl.
San Pedro Square Market Bar is the most visited bar, and right next door, SP2 is the most visited restaurant. But for, it's not always the destination but the journey that is most valuable.
"Meet interesting people from all over the world. I learn a little bit about a culture a country, something every day. Become a little more tolerant. You understand people where they're coming from a little more. So it's good for me," said Carl.
One more Lyftie Award to talk about for in Santana Row is Roots and Rye, which won for "trending destination."