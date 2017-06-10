For fans of country music, there is no better place in the world to be than the CMA Music Festival.
Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert and more of the biggest names in country music are gathered this weekend in Nashville for four days of thrilling live performances. Check out photos from the CMA Fest above.
PHOTOS: Country music's biggest stars take the stage at the 2017 CMA Music Festival
