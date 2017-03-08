PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard

The long lost "Bullitt" Mustang made famous by its role in the San Francisco cop classic has turned up in a Mexican junkyard.The 1968 Mustang fastback was part of the movie's iconic car chase through the city's steepest streets.It was discovered in a yard in Baja California.A mariachi band greeted the car at a Ford dealership in Mexico. The dealership plans to keep the car for now, but it could fetch millions if it goes up for sale.The 50th anniversary of the film is next year.