Rapper XXXTentacion shot and killed in Florida

Deerfield Beach, Fla. --Jahseh Onfroy, the rapper who went by XXXTentacion, was shot and killed in Florida on Monday.
The 20-year-old rapper was shot in Deerfield Beach, Broward County, just before 4 p.m.
Investigators say Onfroy was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach when two armed suspects approached. At least one fired a gun and struck him. They fled in a dark SUV. Detectives believe the motive may be robbery.
Onfroy was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
XXXTentacion released his debut album in 2017. His second album, "?" was released earlier this year and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
His brief but successful music career was marred by several controversies. Last year in the middle of a set during a concert in San Diego, someone rushed the stage and attacked him, knocking him out.
In recent years he had been arrested for robbery, assault and for allegedly beating a pregnant woman. He was still awaiting trial for charges of false imprisonment, witness tampering and battery of the woman.