ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Diplo, center, with Lazer Pentz, left, and Lockett Pentz arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss&#47;Invision&#47;AP)</span></div>
See what the biggest names in music wore on the red carpet at this year's Grammy Awards.
Related Topics:
entertainmentaward showsgrammy awardmusicmusic newsdistractionred carpet fashionbuzzworthyfashionOscarsoscar fashions
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
See the Grammys winners and nominees
PHOTOS: Celebrities at Disneyland
Hollywood stars recall their Oscars memories
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Wife of slain off-duty Richmond officer speaks out
Deaths of Berkeley couple deemed 'suspicious'
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
Anti-Abortion Rights Protests Target Planned Parenthood, Are Met With Counterprotests
VIDEO: Warriors star Kevin Durant talks about his return to OKC
Sears, Kmart Drop Trump-Branded Merchandise
Water flows over emergency spillway at Oroville Dam
Show More
Warriors beat Thunder 130-114 in Oklahoma City
Kevin Durant hears it from Thunder fans, then leads Warriors to win
Top Flynn Aide Denied Security Clearance by CIA for NSC Position
Trump Says US '100 Percent' Behind Japan After North Korea Missile Test
Draymond Green has unconventional triple-double as Warriors roll
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors Fans
PHOTOS: Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
More Photos