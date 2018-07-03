ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Richard Swift, member of The Black Keys, The Shins dies at 41

EMBED </>More Videos

Recent celebrity and notable deaths (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Musician, singer-songwriter and producer Richard Swift, who has been in bands such as The Shins, The Arcs and The Black Keys, has died. He was 41.

A representative for Swift said he died Tuesday morning in Tacoma, Washington. A GoFundMe account for Swift set up earlier in June said he was hospitalized due to a serious medical condition.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and other notable figures who have passed away recently


The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney said in a post on their Facebook page that Swift was "one of the most talented musicians we have ever worked with." Swift released his own albums as well, but was a valued studio producer and musician for many rock bands.


He is credited on albums by The Pretenders, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Ray LaMontagne.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusiccelebrity deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Chris nearly self-destructs on 'The Bachelorette'
Disastrous 'Bachelorette' group date troubles Becca
Dancers with and without disabilities perform side-by-side
'School of Rock' musical gives Bay Area audiences a Broadway education
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Fire burning near Lake Berryessa threatens over 100 structures
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
49ers say Reuben Foster suspended for first 2 games of regular season
Plea deal in Ghost Ship warehouse fire case expected
Some residents near Pawnee Fire allowed to return home
Mother of Oakland girl who died after surgery speaking out
Activists hold protest in San Francisco demanding an end to deportations
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
US official: Trump to rescind Obama-era guidance on race in college admissions
Plea deal in Ghost Ship warehouse fire case could be reached soon
New study reveals coffee drinking may boost life expectancy
Marin firefighters stretched thin during early fire season, according to report
More News