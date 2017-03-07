Saint Lawrence String Quartet soothes San Francisco inmates

Music brought peace and solitude to an unexpected place Tuesday.The Saint Lawrence String Quartet performed for the inmates at San Francisco County Jail Number Five in San Bruno.Prisoners in the recovery and re-entry program were in the audience. They liked what they heard."I've never really been to a symphony or really had a chance to enjoy classical music like that," said inmate Teryll Chaplin. "So for people to come in from the outside like that and sacrifice their time to play music for us I felt like that was a very powerful experience."Another inmate said he was excited to get up Tuesday morning because of the concert. He also said it's a big change from the music they normally listen to and the most quiet the jail has been in a long time.