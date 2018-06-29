SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --When it comes to the musical "School of Rock," a talented ensemble is definitely giving Bay Area audiences a Broadway education.
Adapted from the hit movie, "School of Rock" tells the story of a button-down class of kids who are sometimes hurting inside. That's until a wannabe rockstar-turned-substitute-teacher named Dewey shakes up there world. Cast members Jesse Sparks and Natalia Bingham say the musical packs a powerful message for adolescents.
"You have to tell your parents what you're feeling inside, because these kids can't, they don't want to get in trouble," says Bingham.
Sparks echoes the sentiment.
"It's really just putting forward the message to kids our age, 13,14,15, going through adolescence, just like you may feel awkward and you may not feel like you belong but like you can do whatever you want."
The musical is the work of Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber and debuted in New York to smash reviews.
For kids and parents who make it to the SHN Orpheum Theater in San Francisco, "School of Rock" promises an uplifted story of pain, chaos, and a rock-and-roll redemption.
"When Dewey come in, it's like their whole life is just changed forever," says Bingham.
"School of Rock - The Musical" is playing at the SHN Orpheum through July 22nd. Click here for more information.
Written and produced by Timothy Didion