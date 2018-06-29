ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'School of Rock' musical giving Bay Area audiences a Broadway education

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to the musical "School of Rock," a talented ensemble is definitely giving Bay Area audiences a Broadway education. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
When it comes to the musical "School of Rock," a talented ensemble is definitely giving Bay Area audiences a Broadway education.

Adapted from the hit movie, "School of Rock" tells the story of a button-down class of kids who are sometimes hurting inside. That's until a wannabe rockstar-turned-substitute-teacher named Dewey shakes up there world. Cast members Jesse Sparks and Natalia Bingham say the musical packs a powerful message for adolescents.

"You have to tell your parents what you're feeling inside, because these kids can't, they don't want to get in trouble," says Bingham.

Sparks echoes the sentiment.

"It's really just putting forward the message to kids our age, 13,14,15, going through adolescence, just like you may feel awkward and you may not feel like you belong but like you can do whatever you want."

The musical is the work of Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber and debuted in New York to smash reviews.

For kids and parents who make it to the SHN Orpheum Theater in San Francisco, "School of Rock" promises an uplifted story of pain, chaos, and a rock-and-roll redemption.

"When Dewey come in, it's like their whole life is just changed forever," says Bingham.

"School of Rock - The Musical" is playing at the SHN Orpheum through July 22nd. Click here for more information.

Written and produced by Timothy Didion
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicalbroadwaylive musicbuzzworthySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Dancers with and without disabilities perform side-by-side
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
First look at Toy Story Land in Walt Disney World
SF weekend: Fillmore Jazz Festival, Drag Queen Bingo, Japan Day Festival, More
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: SF camp admits child left on Muni bus
Grateful residents return home after Concord grass fire
LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Ghost Ship defendants negotiating plea agreement
Growing concern in South Bay over illegal fireworks
Suspect in 1974 Stanford murder case contemplated suicide before
Napa boy recovering after chemistry camp accident
Show More
Woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed
California man repeatedly arrested in a case of mistaken identity
East Bay teens create STEM camp to inspire girls
Cancer survivor is flower girl at bone marrow donor's wedding
Bank won't stop thief from charging SF man's credit card
More News