NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --Security measures are now top of mind before Napa Valley's big BottleRock Music Festival this weekend after a deadly bombing outside a concert in the U.K.
"I am not a fear based person. I do not live my life afraid," Napa resident Patricia Trimble said.
BottleRock management declined to answer questions today, but did issue a statement which reads, in part, "BottleRock Napa Valley works in coordination with local and regional law enforcement agencies to provide the very best in safety measures for our festival guests."
Napa police say nothing has changed for them. "Our security position has not changed. We have worked over four years to develop security a security plan that we have a high level of confidence in," Napa Police Captain Patrick Manzer said.
RELATED: BottleRock 2017 Lineup
Before entering the venue, concert-goers should expect metal detectors, wandings, and bag checks, among other precautions.
As for preventing threats outside the venue similar to the Manchester incident, police say there isn't much they can do.
"I don't know if you can ever control it. We try to maintain as much visibility as you can. Some of this goes back to the public," Manzer said.
In short, if a concert-goer sees someone or something suspicious, they should report it. In these uncertain times it can be better to be watchful than to become a headline.
More information on ticket options and the full lineup of acts can be found here.