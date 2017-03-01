ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Dancing with the Stars' cast includes Simone Biles, Mr. T

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Nick Viall, who is currently looking for love on &#39;&#39;The Bachelor,&#39;&#39; will be competing on this season of &#39;&#39;Dancing with the Stars.&#39;&#39; (Richard Shotwell&#47;Invision&#47;AP)</span></div>
The full cast of season 24 of Dancing with the Stars includes gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles and The A-Team star Mr. T, Good Morning America announced Wednesday.

Other television stars are competing, such as Nick Viall, who is currently looking for love on The Bachelor and Glee's Heather Morris and Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan. There's also Erika Girardi of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, who is also known as Erika Jayne for her dance club music.

Speaking of music, Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei will be joining this season, as will Spanish-American actress and singer Charo.

There are plenty of contestants for sports fans to root for this season. Aside from Biles, figure skater Nancy Ann Kerrigan, who won a silver medal at the 1994 Olympics, will be competing for the Mirror Ball trophy.

NFL running back Rashad Jennings, who most recently played on the New York Giants, will also be dancing, as will professional bull rider and model Bonner Bolton. And the DWTS ballroom will see its first baseball star: two-time World Series champion David Ross, who most recently played as a catcher for the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 season before announcing his retirement.

Here's the full list of celebrities dancing this season with their pro partners:

Nancy Ann Kerrigan will be dancing with Artem Chigvintsev
Chris Kattan will be dancing with Witney Carson
Bonner Bolton will be dancing with Sharna Burgess
Charo will be dancing with Keo Motsepe
Rashad Jennings will be dancing with Emma Slater

Heather Morris will be dancing with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
David Ross will be dancing with Lindsay Arnold
Erika Jayne will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko
Mr. T will be dancing with Kym Johnson
Normani Kordei will be dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy

Simone Biles will be dancing with Sasha Farber
Nick Viall will be dancing with Peta Murgatroyd

Immediately after being announced, Mr. T was already tweeting his excitement, complete with allusions to his signature catchphrase.


Watch the new season of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, March 20, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsballroom dancingdanceABCbuzzworthy
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fallout over Oscars Best Picture flub grows
Rihanna named Harvard's Humanitarian of the Year
New comedy festival coming to San Francisco
Enter to win -- Gold Weekend Admission Package to General Hospital Convention
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 arrested after parachuting off Hilton in San Francisco
Brother of SoCal plane crash victim: 'I realize exactly what I'm losing'
Bay Area Democrats respond to Trump's joint address
Twin Peaks tavern in Castro District celebrated for gay rights history
Apartment red-tagged where Berkeley couple, 2 cats died
Trump pitches unity to Congress amid turbulent start to presidency
Fact-checking President Trump's congressional address
Show More
Witnesses describe moments before fatal Riverside plane crash
FULL TEXT: Trump's joint address to Congress
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
SF, Mexican lawmakers vow to protect undocumented community
SJ nightclub owner speaks out on stabbing death of beloved employee
More News
Photos
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
More Photos