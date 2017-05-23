ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing 'James Bond', dies at 89

Roger Moore, the British actor best known for playing James Bond, passed away on May 23, 2017 at age 89. (Fabian Bimmer/AP Photo)

LONDON --
Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer. He was 89.

A message from his family shared on the actor's official Twitter account Tuesday read: "With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated."

The statement continued that Moore "has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer.

"The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone."

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away


The family's statement read:

"It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.

We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.

The affection our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London's Royal Festival Hall. The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he was born.
Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people.

Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina at this difficult time, and in accordance with our father's wishes there will be a private funeral in Monaco.

Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian"
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviescelebrity deathsactor
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Celebs send prayers after Ariana Grande concert incident
'Dancing with the Stars' finalists seek redemption before finale
Rachel makes connections as drama starts between the men on 'The Bachelorette'
The best dances from this season of 'Dancing with the Stars'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Politicians, world leaders react to Manchester attack
Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: 'Broken'
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manchester attack
Random attack in Fairfax on elderly man captured on video
2-alarm fire damages several businesses in Sunnyvale
How do you decide which kind of wine to buy?
Show More
Trump meets with Abbas in Bethlehem, 'truly hopeful' for peace deal
Dub Nation celebrates as Warriors head to Finals again
BART accused of spying on passengers with new app
Warriors sweep Spurs, head to NBA Finals for 3rd year in a row
Death toll climbs to 22 in Ariana Grande UK concert bombing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
More Photos