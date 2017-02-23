SPCA pop-up adoption center tops weekend events in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyperlocal neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
This weekend is Mardi Gras, but if you can't make it to the Big Easy to celebrate, there is one easy way to celebrate here in the Bay Area.
Phat Sunday Food Park
If you can't make it to New Orleans for Phat Tuesday you can head over to San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood's Street Food Park for the Phat Sunday Food Park--a parade of food truck serving creole and cajun favorites.
Once you've stuffed yourself with crawfish you can dance it off to live jazz, funk and of course Zai Diaco tunes. Whether you're a Mardi Gras veteran or just want to catch some beads, it's all for a good cause. Proceeds benefit San Francisco School of the Arts.
SPCA Pop-Up Center
You could start your weekend off with some cuteness. There are a few days left to visit the SPCA Pop-Up Center at 2 Embarcadero Center. You can stop by for "yappy" hour and puppy snuggles.
Adoption counselors will be on site. Who knows, you might just go home with your new best friend.
Bottlecoat at Parlor Mini Spa
There's a different kind of pop-up event going on at Parlor Mini Spa. You can enjoy a premium pedicure with an expertly picked wine flight in Russian Hill. A sommelier and beauty expert teamed up for the unique wine and nail experience.
