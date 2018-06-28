ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'The Sandlot' to return to theaters this summer for its 25th anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

Fun facts about the movie 'The Sandlot (KTRK)

Heroes get remembered but legends never die, and films like The Sandlot never get old.

It's been two and a half decades since Scotty, Benny the Jet, Ham, Squints and their baseball-loving buddies faced off with The Beast. In honor of the anniversary, the classic family comedy is returning to theaters this summer.

Fathom Events will be showing the film in select theaters across the country on July 22 and July 24.

The screening will include a sneak peek of a documentary about the making of The Sandlot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviesmovie theaterchildrensportsbaseballu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Watch free movies in Oakland this summer
First look at Toy Story land in Walt Disney World
New Hollywood Walk of Fame stars announced
Joe Jackson dies at 89 after battle with pancreatic cancer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: 5 dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Maryland newspaper
Officials: Man kills self as deputies try to serve warrant in brutal 1974 Stanford murder
SF wants custody of chronic homeless
PHOTOS: Shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper
Report: LeBron contacts KD about leaving Warriors
'Justice for Junior' puts focus on fighting gang violence
'Summer of Paving' project begins in Oakland
Driver arrested in SJ hit-and-run crash involving at least 6 vehicles
Show More
Street cleaners shed new light on SF homeless problem
Pawnee Fire grows to 13,700 acres, 40 percent contained
Congressman DeSaulnier: Plans for Concord immigration center officially halted
'Fire sales' at Bay Area cannabis dispensaries ahead of July 1 rule change
Bud Light offering California free beer if Mexico beats Brazil
More News