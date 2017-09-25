ABC PREMIERES

Three things you didn't know about Freddie Highmore

EMBED </>More Videos

Three things you didn't know about Freddie Highmore, from The Good Doctor. (ABC)

Find out three things you didn't know about Freddie Highmore, star of "The Good Doctor" on ABC.

Highmore plays Dr. Shaun Murphy, a surgical resident with autism and savant syndrome who moves from the countryside to a prestigious San Jose hospital.

The 25-year-old native Brit got his start as a child actor in various television and movie roles. He went on to land the part of Norman Bates in "Bates Motel" before joining ABC's primetime lineup.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentABC PrimetimeABC premieresfalltelevision
Load Comments
ABC PREMIERES
The Good Doctor: 'More important than a TV show'
How 'The Good Doctor' approaches autism
ABC 2017 Fall Primetime premieres and schedule
Who will win 'Dancing with the Stars?' Kimmel says ...
'Dancing with the Stars' kicks off Season 25
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bay Area LIFE: Inspiring Heroes share their stories of survival
Bay Area LIFE: Airport Home Appliance and Mattress
Bay Area LIFE: Northern California Renaissance Faire
Bay Area Weekend Events: Fall Beer Pour, Oktoberfest, Fall Equinox Celebration
The Good Doctor: 'More important than a TV show'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
7 Things to know before you go: Monday
2 officers hospitalized after multi-car crash in Oakland
McCain calls brain cancer prognosis 'very poor'
$10k available to Cal student groups to bring speakers to campus
NASCAR owner says he'll fire employees who protest
Oakland Raiders players sit during national anthem
CHP searching for suspects after Bay Area toll booths robbed
Redskins put it all together in prime time to rout Raiders
Show More
Gunman identified in Tennessee church shooting that left 1 dead, 6 injured
LeBron James bashes Trump for disinviting Steph Curry
Merkel wins 4th term as German far-right party makes gains
Vendor whose cash was taken by U.C. cop given $87K
Yiannopoulos appearance 'most expensive photo op' in UC Berkeley history
More News
Top Video
Oakland Raiders players sit during national anthem
CHP searching for suspects after Bay Area toll booths robbed
Vendor whose cash was taken by U.C. cop given $87K
Yiannopoulos appearance 'most expensive photo op' in UC Berkeley history
More Video