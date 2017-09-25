Find out three things you didn't know about Freddie Highmore, star of "The Good Doctor" on ABC.Highmore plays Dr. Shaun Murphy, a surgical resident with autism and savant syndrome who moves from the countryside to a prestigious San Jose hospital.The 25-year-old native Brit got his start as a child actor in various television and movie roles. He went on to land the part of Norman Bates in "Bates Motel" before joining ABC's primetime lineup.