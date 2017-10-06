VIDEO: SF band 'The Sam Chase and the Untraditional' revel in opportunity to play Hardly Strictly

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2497384" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

One of the biggest music festivals in the Bay Area is Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, which brings together bands from all over the world for a weekend of sun, fun, and the occasional stand-up bass riff. The Sam Chase and the Untraditionals, who take the stage Friday, were grown right here in the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)