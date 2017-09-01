ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

VIDEO: What did you dress up as for San Francisco Comic Con?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
From a galaxy far far away to one closer than ever, costumed crusaders from far and wide flocked to San Francisco's Comic Con for a little taste of the extraordinary.

The event is underway at Moscone Center West in and cosplay is as hot as the record-breaking heat.

ABC7 News talked to fans dressed up as their favorite comic and video game characters to find out what inspires them.

Comic Con continues until Sunday, September 3.

Watch the video in the player above to see some of the incredible get-ups from the 2017 festivities and get to know some of the people who put them together.
