Watch free movies in Oakland this summer

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Jack London Square in Oakland is presenting free movies this summer. It's part of the Waterfront Flicks series.
Grab your blanket and a spot on the ferry lawn, Waterfront Flicks starts at sundown! pic.twitter.com/qXR5gbEH2U— Jack London Square (@JackLondonSq) June 22, 2018
The movies are every other Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. on the Jack London Square Ferry Lawn. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to set up lawn chairs and bring blankets.
Here's the upcoming schedule:
July 5 : The Greatest Showman
August 2: Bridesmaids
August 16: Coco
August 30: Black Panther
Stomper has arrived for our first Waterfront Flicks, “The Sandlot.” Come meet him on the ferry lawn! pic.twitter.com/E3a06DYVtD— Jack London Square (@JackLondonSq) June 22, 2018
Many of Jack London Square's tenants will be offering specials for Waterfront Flicks, including Kincaid's and Rosenblum Cellars just to name a couple.
"Ben & Jerry's will be selling a large variety of ice creams, sweet treats, and hot chocolate from their mobile cart at each event, all for $3 each or two for $5.50. We hear there will be mini cups, pint slices and chocolate dipped bananas, chocolate with rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate with peanuts. YUM!," posted Jack London Square on its website.