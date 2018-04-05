YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite

YouTube star Logan Paul is in hot water again after a recent visit to Yosemite National Park. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
YouTube star Logan Paul is in hot water again after a recent visit to Yosemite National Park.

RELATED: Logan Paul 'I'm going to earn a second chance'

Paul and some of his friends visited the park over the weekend for his birthday.

All of the camping sites were booked, so the YouTuber decided to create a campsite on top of his bus.

Park rangers were quick to cite Paul for not being in a regulated camping site.

Several fans of the YouTube star saw that he was staying in the national park, and quickly offered up their own campsites so he could continue to celebrate his birthday.

WATCH: Paul's YouTube video of Yosemite trip


Once in a campsite, Paul and his friends started filming their antics.

RELATED: YouTube star Logan Paul apologizes for video of apparent suicide victim amid backlash

Fellow campers complained about the noise, and that's when rangers paid them another visit, this time to kick the group out of the park.

Paul is still facing criticism following his decision to film and post a video of a man who committed suicide.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Yosemite.
