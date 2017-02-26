OSCARS

'Zootopia' wins Oscar for Best Animated Film

Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman voiced the lead characters Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde in the Disney animated film. (Walt Disney Studios)

And the Oscar goes to....Zootopia!

The CGI-animated film about an idealistic bunny cop who works with a sly fox to get to the bottom of a conspiracy won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. Zootopia beat out Kubo and the Two Strings, The Red Turtle, My Life as a Zucchini and Moana, another Disney-animated film, to take home the award.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsacademy awardsmoviesmovie newsdisney
Load Comments
OSCARS
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar
Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop
'Moana' actress keeps her cool even after getting hit in the face at the Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Mahershala Ali becomes 1st Muslim to win an Oscar
Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop
'Moana' actress keeps her cool even after getting hit in the face at the Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Justin Timberlake kicks off Oscars with 'Can't Stop the Feeling'
'Moana' actress keeps her cool even after getting hit in the face at the Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop
'O.J.: Made in America' wins Best Documentary Feature Oscar
Jimmy Kimmel grills Damon, Trump in Oscars opening monologue
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
Show More
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
LIVE BLOG: 2017 Oscars fashion, winners and more!
Judge Joe Wapner who presided over 'The People's Court' dies at 97
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
Stars bring social causes to Oscars red carpet
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
More Photos