A Coast Guard crew rescued a couple trapped in a cave at Mussel Rock Beach in Daly City on Monday afternoon. It's video you'll see only on ABC7 News.Sky7 captured exclusive video showing the dramatic rescue in which a Coast Guard swimmer rappelled down into the cave's mouth as huge waves slammed around him when he touched down.He then buckled the young woman in, pulled her to safety, and brought her back to the ground.The rescuer went back to get the young man.Both were safely returned to shore where they will receive medical attention. Both appear to be okay.