Rescuers pulled two people to safety on Monday after they were trapped in a cave at Mussel Rock Park in Daly City. Sky7 captured the whole thing, it's a story you'll see only on ABC7 News."This (is) my first day out here, this is what happened," said the man from Louisiana who was rescued. It was an adventure he didn't plan.He says they went into the cave and weren't worried about the water at the time because it was low tide. But that quickly changed. He says "the tide rose substantially" and the woman added she was "freaking out."The two clung to one another as they were hit with whipping ocean gusts."It was moving at least 25 to 30 miles an hour," said the man. "It was freezing."After 45 minutes, the Coast Guard was in place. A rescue swimmer was hoisted down to the cave with waves crashing all around him. One at a time, he pulled them to safety."You know he said he was good at this, great at this, don't worry about nothing," said the man.Back on dry ground, firefighters protected the shivering woman from the wind. And the man was sure to thank their rescuers and both came away with a new respect for the ocean."You can jump in the bayou but don't jump in the Pacific Ocean," he said with a laugh.The woman added, "Mother Nature ain't (sic) no joke!"