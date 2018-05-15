CHILD NEGLECT

Fairfield father fiercely denies child abuse allegations

Jonathan Allen is interviewed on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
Jonathan Allen was emotional as he spoke candidly from the Solano County Jail.

"I am not an animal, I am not a torturer, and I'm not a monster. To have all my kids taken from me this is torture."

Allen fiercely denies all allegations against him and his wife, Ina Rogers.

FULL INTERVIEW: Fairfield father accused in child abuse case speaks from jail
EMBED More News Videos

Ina Rogers, the woman accused in a shocking child endangerment case has now been charged with child abuse. Officials say she and her husband are facing multiple charges after it was discovered that her 10 children were living in squalor at the family's Fairfield home.


He's charged with torture and child cruelty, involving his 10 children.

"I am not a cruel dad whatsoever. I am the most loving parent I can possibly be."

But authorities paint a very different picture.

In this house, where the children slept 10 to a room and where animal and human feces were found, the parents are accused of punching, burning and waterboarding their kids.

Ina Rogers was originally charged with misdemeanors and was able to bail out. But now the D.A. amended the charges in this complaint- to felony child abuse. Rogers will be here in court Wednesday morning.

I tried to speak with Rogers and her cousin about the new charges but they declined.

VIDEO: Inside Fairfield home where police say kids lived in 'squalor'
EMBED More News Videos

Fairfield couple has been charged with everything from child neglect to torture after police say they discovered their 10 children living in squalor. Here's a look inside the home.


But Allen had a lot to say, especially about his children, who are now staying with Rogers' mother in Antioch.

He said, "They are brainwashed because they are still children."

Allen insists - they were one big happy, but misunderstood, family before all of this.

Meanwhile the children's mother will be appearing in court Wednesday morning to face those counts of child abuse. The district attorney says her bail may be raised to over $700,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child neglectchild rescuechild rescuedchildrenpolicechild abusecrimeinvestigationFairfield
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police: 10 Fairfield kids found living in squalor, parents arrested
Fairfield mother calls child abuse accusations 'ludicrous'
VIDEO: Inside Fairfield home where police say kids lived in 'squalor'
CHILD NEGLECT
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
Teens accused of abusing baby and taunting her with a Taser
Bay Area woman charged with abandoning son at LA's Union Station
2-year-old dies after passing out inside hot car
Mother arrested after child abandoned at Union Station, police say
More child neglect
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News