Families of San Francisco UPS shooting victims file lawsuit

Families of some of the shooting victims at a UPS facility in San Francisco filed a lawsuit Monday. They're suing UPS, the security company at the building, and the building's owners -- saying the deadly incident could have been prevented.

In June, UPS driver Jimmy Lam fatally shot his co-workers Benson Louie and Michael Lefiti. Their families are suing.

A third UPS driver, Wayne Chan, was also killed. Lam then killed himself.

The lawsuits claim that when Lam passed through a security checkpoint, he set off a metal detector but security guards did nothing.

"Allied Universal, the security company, whose only job is to manage metal detectors and provide security guards failed to do so. Also, UPS failed to secure the building," said attorney Kevin Morrison.

Two wounded survivors, along with witnesses are also seeking damages.
