LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Family of Santa Clarita man killed in Vegas shooting files lawsuit to freeze gunman's estate

EMBED </>More Videos

A Santa Clarita family whose father died in the Las Vegas shooting is taking legal action against the gunman and his large estate to protect the other 57 people killed in the attack. (KABC)

By
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. --
A Santa Clarita family whose father died in the Las Vegas shooting is taking legal action against the gunman and his large estate to protect the other 57 people killed in the attack.

The gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire during the Route 91 Harvest Festival while he was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. Not only did he kill 58 people, he injured nearly 500 others.

"We have filed a petition with the district court in Nevada, requesting that the court appoint a public administrator of the state of Nevada to take control of his assets," Attorney Richard Patterson said.

The lawsuit aims to freeze Paddock's assets and block his girlfriend Marilou Danley and his brother from moving any money as heirs.

Patterson said Paddock reportedly won $5 million in gambling in 2015.

"It is for the benefit of everyone. It will preserve the assets subject to the court's direction and future distribution," he said.

John Phippen, a father of six, was fatally shot in the back after jumping on a young woman to shield her from the gunfie. His son, who was with him, was shot in the arm.

The 56-year-old was described as kind and generous, and his family wanted to continue that legacy by taking legal action. They want to make sure a horrific tragedy like this never happens again.

"Objecting this to make change happen. To make these concerts, make the hotels more responsible and diligent in preventing these sorts of things," Patterson said.

He added that he expects other victims and families to join the lawsuit.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
lawsuitlas vegas mass shootingfamilymoneymass shootinggun violenceconcertman killedLos AngelesLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Friends remember Santa Clarita man killed in Vegas
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
San Ramon woman, boyfriend meet at spot he was shot in Vegas
What Really Matters: Leaving Las Vegas
Authorities still searching for motive behind Las Vegas mass shooting
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
More las vegas mass shooting
Top Stories
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
Hurricane Nate moves toward second landfall on Gulf Coast
Security ramped up for Fleet Week in San Francisco
Former student sues frat after alleging hazing ritual left him with brain damage
San Jose teacher arrested, accused of lewd acts with a minor
Fleet Week takes over San Francisco with dazzling air shows
Shu's Views: Mike Shumann with his 49ers, Raiders predictions
Jeff Sessions consulted Christian right legal group on religious freedom memo
Show More
Harvey, Irma blamed for 33,000 job losses
Gang member with gun in school zone arrested in Santa Rosa
Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Nate, evacuation orders declared
VIDEO: Couple's fight at Texas restaurant goes viral
Rapper Nelly arrested on suspicion of rape
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News forecast for Sunday morning
Fleet Week takes over San Francisco with dazzling air shows
Shu's Views: Mike Shumann with his 49ers, Raiders predictions
ABC7's Beyond the headlines with Cheryl Jennings: Teen Mental Health Roundtable
More Video