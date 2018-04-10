  • LIVE VIDEO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on data sharing
MISSING PERSON

Valencia family reported missing while on road trip from Portland to San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

A search is underway for a Valencia family who's been reported missing. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
VALENCIA, Calif. --
A search is underway for a Southern California family who's been reported missing. The Thottapilly family from Valencia vanished while on a trip from Portland, Oregon to San Jose.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station tweeted Tuesday morning that they're aware of the missing family, and that they're in contact with San Jose police, who is handling the case.

A relative says the father, Sandeep, his wife and their two children suddenly stopped communicating last Thursday.

Their last known location was around Klamath in the Redwood National Park area.

Chris Nguyen will have the latest on this developing story on ABC7 News. Click here to follow his updates on Twitter.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personmissing childrenfamilysouthern californiainvestigationSan JoseOregon
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING PERSON
Man who owes $500K in child support vanishes on paddleboard
Remains found in NorCal ID'd as missing actress Adea Shabani
LAPD: Human remains found in NorCal believed to be those of missing actress
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
More missing person
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Beloved Berkeley bakery closing after 60 years
Muslim officer files complaint accusing SFPD of discrimination
Man shot on Facebook Live making 'remarkable' progress
VIDEO: Motorcyclist injured in Florida road rage crash
Show More
Bay Area nonprofit offers active shooter preparedness courses
Tractor-trailer carrying carrying beer kegs falls from overpass
AccuWeather forecast: Unsettled weather today and tomorrow
Emeryville students return to school after threatening email
Decapitation suspect allegedly told police 'let me get my heads'
More News