A search is underway for a Southern California family who's been reported missing. The Thottapilly family from Valencia vanished while on a trip from Portland, Oregon to San Jose.The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station tweeted Tuesday morning that they're aware of the missing family, and that they're in contact with San Jose police, who is handling the case.A relative says the father, Sandeep, his wife and their two children suddenly stopped communicating last Thursday.Their last known location was around Klamath in the Redwood National Park area.