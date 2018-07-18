TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE

Federal claim filed after 5-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield

A federal lawsuit was announced Wednesday on behalf of a five-year-old girl whose parents say she was sexually assaulted at a Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield. (KGO)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. --
A federal lawsuit was announced Wednesday on behalf of a five-year-old girl whose parents say she was sexually assaulted at a Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

Civil rights attorney John Burris held a press conference with the family to announce the suit.

"In the past month, 5-year-old Z.R. was sexually assaulted twice, by other minors, after being left unattended by Travis Airforce Base staff," Burris wrote in a press release.

Burris says that other families have reached out to the parents of Z.R. to tell them of other cases of alleged abuse and neglect at Travis, and other military childcare facilities.

The family of Z.R. says they will not stay silent.

The Fairfield Police Department has opened an investigation into the allegations.

Eric Thomas will have more on this story on ABC7 News at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
