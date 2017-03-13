FAMILY & PARENTING

911 dispatcher helps dad deliver baby on Hwy 4 in Contra Costa County

A dad helped his wife deliver their baby girl on Monday morning along Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, all thanks to a dispatcher who helped him though the process. (KGO-TV)

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. --
A dad helped his wife deliver their baby girl on Monday morning along Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, all thanks to a dispatcher who helped him though the process.

The county's fire protection district just released the 911 call:

Dispatcher: "Tell her take deep breaths between the contractions."
Dad: "Deep breaths. Yes, she can hear you."
Dispatcher: "Okay, good. You guys are doing great. They're coming with lights and sirens. Do you know if you're having a boy or a girl?"
Dad: "Girl."
Dispatcher: "Okay. Cool. We will get this done."
Dad: "I can see the eyes."
Dispatcher: "That's good. We are getting there. "That's a good sound. That's what we want to hear."
Mom: "The paramedics are here."
Dispatcher: "They are there?"
Paramedics: "Yeah, we are here."
Dispatcher: "Congratulations, folks!"

Officials say baby and mom were both taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek to get checked out.

