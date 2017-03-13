A dad helped his wife deliver their baby girl on Monday morning along Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, all thanks to a dispatcher who helped him though the process.The county's fire protection district just released the 911 call:"Tell her take deep breaths between the contractions.""Deep breaths. Yes, she can hear you.""Okay, good. You guys are doing great. They're coming with lights and sirens. Do you know if you're having a boy or a girl?""Girl.""Okay. Cool. We will get this done.""I can see the eyes.""That's good. We are getting there. "That's a good sound. That's what we want to hear.""The paramedics are here.""They are there?""Yeah, we are here.""Congratulations, folks!"Officials say baby and mom were both taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek to get checked out.