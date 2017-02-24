FEEL GOOD

Baby born in car outside Berkeley hospital, parents describe wild ride

EMBED </>More News Videos

Amaro may only be one day old, but she's already got an incredible story to tell. Her parents' wild journey to the hospital, where she was delivered inside of their car outside a Berkeley hospital, will be something she'll always remember. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
One-day-old Amaro is a healthy baby girl, but her journey into the world was anything but.

RELATED: Midwife dressed as superwoman races to deliver baby

She took her parents on a wild ride. She was born in a car, in a parking lot outside Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley.

"It was slow, normal labor," said her father Dan Stone. "And then within about a half an hour, it was mayhem."

Mom Kim started having contractions the night before and by morning things took off. They got into the car for the short drive to the hospital but Amaro would not wait.

"My water broke on the drive," said mother Kim Gooden. "And it's only a five-minute drive."

Stone says when they pulled up he could see the baby girl's head. "By the time I was able to get her to sit down and lay back the baby was being born," he said.

A labor and delivery nurse happened to be in the right place at the right time. She just arrived for her shift, heard screaming and ran to the car to help.

She called for a "code stork," an announcement that lets the hospital know there's a baby being born outside.

"And what that gets is a physician, our baby team, and any extra nurses that are available to just come help see where we're at at that delivery process," said Assistant Manager of Labor and Delivery Cami Bushey. "And help get mom and baby up to labor and delivery as soon as possible."

Surveillance video shows the crowd of hospital staff surrounding the car. The nurse who came to help has 32 years of experience, but Thursday was the first time she delivered a baby on her own.

Mom, dad, and baby are all healthy and although it was chaotic, it's a story they look forward to sharing with her little girl when she's older.
Click here for more feel-good stories.
Related Topics:
familybabymedical emergencybuzzworthyfeel goodhospitalnursespregnant womanpregnancyhealthhealth careBerkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FEEL GOOD
Hercules doctor leaps into action, saves Lyft driver's life
Watch as dog balances crackers on her head
Ohio 5th-grader gets math help from police
Senior dog living out bucket list adventure
More feel good
FAMILY & PARENTING
Midwife races to deliver baby dressed as Superwoman
Amazing photo of 452 IVF needles announces couple's twins
Dad makes Disney-inspired art to help his shy son
Whittier man with dementia allegedly abandoned in England
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Pit bull attacks 10-month-old boy, Concord police shoot dog
Person rescued from under train at MacArthur BART Station
Priebus urged FBI to dispute Trump-Russia report
Michael Finney talks to experts about San Jose flood relief
San Jose workers helping clean up flood-damaged neighborhoods
News outlets excluded from White House press secretary's gaggle
Body of missing Tracy woman, Jayda Jenkins found
Show More
CNN, others, blocked from White House media briefing
BART considers service cuts and raising fares
SFPD investigate double shooting in Bayview District
Hercules doctor leaps into action, saves Lyft driver's life
Toxic, difficult flood cleanup begins for San Jose families
More News
Top Video
Michael Finney talks to experts about San Jose flood relief
CNN, others, blocked from White House media briefing
Body of missing Tracy woman, Jayda Jenkins found
Person rescued from under train at MacArthur BART Station
More Video