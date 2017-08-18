BACK TO SCHOOL

Get your kids ready to head back to school with this countdown checklist

EMBED </>More Videos

Get your kids ready to head back to school with this countdown checklist (Shutterstock)

Donna Tetreault, ABC Parenting Contributor
Many families are just a few weeks out from the all-important first day of school. Though many teachers, students and parents may be ecstatic, sometimes preparing for the routine and grind of the new school year can be a bit overwhelming, especially if you're still in a summertime state of mind.

Not to worry, because we have you covered with a foolproof plan to get you and your kids ready throughout the back-to-school season.
Four weeks out:
  • Get back-to-school clothes shopping out of the way

  • Begin to re-establish a regular bedtime routine for your kids

  • Complete all back-to-school paperwork


Two weeks out:
  • Make appointments to see your pediatrician, dentist and/or eye doctor

  • Finish any "summer homework" assignments

  • Have your kids start to spend 15-30 minutes each day focused on reading and math to get into the school mindset

One week out:
  • Shop for back-to-school supplies

  • Review technology rules in the home as it pertains to the school week

  • Figure out a daily routine with your significant other, including who is responsible for breakfast/making lunches/driving kids to and from school


Three days out:
  • Have your kids pick out their outfits for the entire first week of school

  • Prepare backpacks and supplies for the first day of school

  • Go food shopping with your kids to get healthy lunchtime meals and snacks


The night before:
  • Enjoy a family meal together. Talk about the new year ahead and share stories about previous first days of school. Enjoy each other's company!

  • Everyone gets a good night's sleep

  • Envision a smooth first day of school


What's your go-to tip for a smooth and successful back-to-school transition? Let us know in the comments.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyback to schoolparentingchildrenstudents
Load Comments
BACK TO SCHOOL
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
Bay Area teacher shortage has districts looking for alternatives
SSF school still under construction as students prepare to return
Drool-worthy things to cook in a waffle iron
More back to school
FAMILY & PARENTING
Family separated as Oakland couple deported from United States
California's Flags Great America breaks ground on new roller coaster
U.S. Senator Feinstein speaks out over Oakland couple's deportation
Photographer honors Elvis with baby photo shoot
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Bay Area man killed in Barcelona terror attack
1 off-duty probationary firefighter fatally shot in San Jose; 1 injured
Police investigate after synagogue vandalized in Alameda
Steve Bannon resigns as White House chief strategist
Crowds returning to Las Ramblas are subdued and pensive
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Man describes eye damage he got watching eclipse
Woman found after 25 days in woods, not sure how she got there
Show More
Finnish police shoot man accused of fatally stabbing 2 people
Trump refers to inaccurate anecdote about Gen. Pershing
The elephant has left the room: Marshawn explains it all, or does he?
3 arrested in shooting death of Hayward man pushing stroller
State Department says 1 American killed in Spain vehicle attacks
More News
Top Video
Bay Area man killed in Barcelona terror attack
Steve Bannon resigns as White House chief strategist
Police investigate after synagogue vandalized in Alameda
1 off-duty probationary firefighter fatally shot in San Jose; 1 injured
More Video