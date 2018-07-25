FAMILY & PARENTING

Nerf gun-wielding boy helps little sister pull her loose tooth

After about a week of wiggling the tooth around, precious SaBella turned to her big brother for a little help getting it out.

AUSTIN, Texas --
Yanking out a loose tooth isn't always an easy task, but when you use a Nerf gun to yank the tooth fairy loot from your sister's mouth at more than 30 miles per hour, it doesn't leave much room to think.

That's what happened when little SaBella turned to her older brother, Gibson. After a week of wiggling her baby tooth to no avail, she reached out for help getting rid of it.

SaBella's mother, Courtney Lewis, says Gibson convinced his little sister to forego the old string and doorknob trick for something a little more contemporary.

Adorable video taken by Courtney shows Gibson squinting as he puts pressure on the trigger, a thin string tied from SaBella's little tooth to his bright orange Nerf dart.

In a flash, the line becomes taut as the dart zooms away from the siblings, popping out SaBella's tooth in tow.

SaBella makes a confused expression before realizing the tooth is out, sending the little girl in cheers of glee.

According to physics teacher Chris Stoker, a similar Nerf gun model is able to shoot a dart between 30 and 35 mph.
