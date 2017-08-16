Today is National Roller Coaster Day and to celebrate the occasion California's Great America in Santa Clara is breaking ground on a new ride for 2018.The amusement park released video of what the ride will look like once it's complete.Officials say it's a trail blazing single rail coaster called "Rail Blazer". The first drop is 90-degrees!It will be the 15th roller coaster in the park's history. 2018 season passes for California's Great America go on sale Wednesday.