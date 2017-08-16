FAMILY

California's Flags Great America breaks ground on new roller coaster "Rail Blazer"

Today is National Roller Coaster Day and to celebrate the occasion California's Great America in Santa Clara is breaking ground on a new ride for 2018.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Today is National Roller Coaster Day and to celebrate the occasion California's Great America in Santa Clara is breaking ground on a new ride for 2018.

The amusement park released video of what the ride will look like once it's complete.

Officials say it's a trail blazing single rail coaster called "Rail Blazer". The first drop is 90-degrees!

It will be the 15th roller coaster in the park's history. 2018 season passes for California's Great America go on sale Wednesday.
