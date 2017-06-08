FEEL GOOD

Canadian father 'magically' creates rainbow for his 4 kids

Lots of children think their dad is the world's best, but four little kids in Canada think their dad is magic. (Photo by David Freiheit)

MONTREAL (KGO) --
Lots of children think their dad is the world's best, but four little kids in Canada think their dad is magic. That's because he can make a rainbow appear out of nowhere!

The girls were helping their dad wash his car in Montreal when he decided to create a little magic.

David Freiheit created a rainbow by spraying water from a garden hose through a fidget spinner. The gadget was able to turn the water into a fine mist, which looks like a rainbow.

