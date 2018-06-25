FEEL GOOD

Cancer victim's daughter opens hair replacement salon at New Jersey hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

A cancer victim's daughter opened a hair replacement salon at Christ Hospital in honor of her mother.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --
The daughter of a cancer victim is fulfilling her mother's dream of helping patients at a hospital in Jersey City.

She opened a hair replacement salon at Christ Hospital in honor of her mother.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new business called the Mo'Hair Foundation Salon was held Friday morning.

It will provide free non-surgical hair replacement for cancer patients and other people in need.

The sister of the foundation's creator said the salon will help people avoid the embarrassment and emotional pain their mother went through when she lost her hair.

For more inspiring, feel-good stories, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familycancerfamilyhairhealthhealth carefeel goodNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
Identical twin NJ valedictorians headed to MIT together
After boy's letter, police replace beloved stuffed cheetah
PHOTOS: Best signs from Warriors championship parade
This Day in History: Sally Ride breaks barriers
More feel good
FAMILY & PARENTING
Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs
Watch this 1-year-old baby hear for the first time
Safety group warns of most dangerous summer toys
Father-son recreate law enforcement Father's Day photo
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Pawnee fire grows over 10,000 acres in Lake County
Woman who called cops on 8-year-old selling water in SF loses business
Crews extinguish brush fire in Concord
Trump says undocumented migrants aren't welcome: 'We don't want you in the country'
Pleasant Hill facility housing two adolescents separated from parents at border
Reflecting on the Crisis at the Border: Different points of view
VIDEO: Destructive Pawnee Fire rages through Lake County
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Show More
Cohen legal team completes review of fed-seized files, says 12,000 are privileged
Good Sports: Golfing in Yosemite
Stoll Fire in Tehama County destroys several homes, forces evaucations
SoCal family deals with tragic loss after father fatally shot while camping
James Harden wins his first NBA MVP award
More News