HURRICANE HARVEY

Houston cop moved to tears when daughter sings 'Happy Birthday'

This cop received a very special birthday phone call. (@houstonpolice/Twitter)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Being away from loved ones on your birthday can be hard. But this Houston police officer got a special treat from his daughter -- a birthday serenade over the phone.

The officer, who couldn't be at home because of Hurricane Harvey, was moved to tears when his daughter called him to sing 'Happy Birthday' over the phone.
