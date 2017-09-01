When #HurricaneHarvey keeps you from home on your birthday, you're serenaded over the phone by your daughter #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/ldHDHeBaaI — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 31, 2017

A Huge Thank You to @DessertGallery for baking this amazing cake after viewing my daughter singing Happy Birthday to me. pic.twitter.com/8d4pkAmc0O — Nick Matson (@NickMatson50) September 1, 2017

Being away from loved ones on your birthday can be hard. But this Houston police officer got a special treat from his daughter -- a birthday serenade over the phone.Sergeant Nick Matson, who couldn't be at home because of Hurricane Harvey, was moved to tears when his daughter called him to sing 'Happy Birthday' over the phone.A Houston Bakery, Dessert Gallery, saw the now viral video and sent Sergeant Matson a birthday cake.