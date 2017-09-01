HURRICANE HARVEY

Local bakery sends cake to HPD officer moved to tears when daughter sang 'Happy Birthday'

HPD officer's daughter sings to him over the phone (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Being away from loved ones on your birthday can be hard. But this Houston police officer got a special treat from his daughter -- a birthday serenade over the phone.

Sergeant Nick Matson, who couldn't be at home because of Hurricane Harvey, was moved to tears when his daughter called him to sing 'Happy Birthday' over the phone.


A Houston Bakery, Dessert Gallery, saw the now viral video and sent Sergeant Matson a birthday cake.

