FAMILY & PARENTING

Military dad makes touching appearance in maternity photos

They may be thousands of miles apart, but a photographer has brought an expecting couple closer than they ever thought possible. (Jennifer McMahon/Jennifer Ariel Photography)

MIAMI --
They may be thousands of miles apart, but a photographer has brought an expecting couple closer than they ever thought possible.

RELATED: North Carolina military dad surprises kids at Carolina mudcats game
Veronica Phillips' husband, Brandon, is a member of the U.S. Air Force and has missed most of her pregnancy while he is deployed overseas.

RELATED: Military wife Photoshops husband into Christmas card

With Brandon missing out on many milestones in her pregnancy, Veronica wanted to find a special way to include him in her maternity photo shoot.

She contacted her photographer, Jennifer McMahon of Jennifer Ariel Photography, to Photoshop a picture of them together. Veronica said she teared up when she saw her husband's hand on her belly.

McMahon said she was happy to help honor the couple who has made so many sacrifices for the country.

"Her husband is thousands of miles away serving our country. He is missing his beautiful wife's pregnancy, and will be missing the birth of his baby. Thank you to our military for sacrificing for our country," McMahon told ABC 7 Chicago.
Related Topics:
familyparentingfamilyphotographyu.s. & worldfeel goodphotophoto storiesmilitaryFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Military wife Photoshops deployed husband into Christmas card
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple honored for helping friends achieve dream of parenthood
Couple honored for helping friends achieve dream of parenthood
Mom survives stroke with new perspective on life
What moms really want for Mother's Day
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
SF family seeks help finding missing Uber driver
Special counsel appointed to oversee Russia investigation
Durant renovates basketball courts in Oakland
7 On Your Side reports on problems caused by low-e glass windows
Google unveils new products at developers conference in Mountain View
Concord principal against effort to split district
Authorities: East Bay car fire suspect may be responsible for more arsons
Show More
Proposed budget cuts could hurt Sonoma Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Former gang member gets Master's degree from Columbia
SJ schools in scrub-down mode after possible norovirus outbreak
Sheriff responds to viral photo of San Lorenzo fruit vendor arrest
U2 concert expected to bring traffic, noise to Levi's Stadium neighborhood
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos