Mom transforms 1-year-old daughter into 'Trolls' movie character for Halloween

Mom creates girl's epic troll costume. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 31, 2017. (WPVI)

TWINSBURG, Ohio --
One tiny Halloween costume is getting a lot of praise on social media.

A mom from Ohio turned her 1-year-old daughter Abrielle into her favorite troll - Poppy from the 2016 movie, "Trolls."

Chiquia Waters says she created the entire costume in two days, spending just $30 on supplies.

The costume even got the attention of Anna Kendrick, the voice of Poppy in "Trolls."

Anna retweeted the picture, saying, "My heart is bursting from cute."


Waters says, from now on, she will be making all of her daughter's Halloween costumes.

ABC News contributed to this report.

