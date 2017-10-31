😭😫😭😫😭😫💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 My heart is bursting from cute https://t.co/7BgdT917IV — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) October 30, 2017

One tiny Halloween costume is getting a lot of praise on social media.A mom from Ohio turned her 1-year-old daughter Abrielle into her favorite troll - Poppy from the 2016 movie, "Trolls."Chiquia Waters says she created the entire costume in two days, spending just $30 on supplies.The costume even got the attention of Anna Kendrick, the voice of Poppy in "Trolls."Anna retweeted the picture, saying, "My heart is bursting from cute."Waters says, from now on, she will be making all of her daughter's Halloween costumes.