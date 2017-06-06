FAMILY & PARENTING

New study reveals babies should sleep in their own room

The American Academy of Pediatrics is now recommending that babies older than 4 months old be put to sleep in their own rooms. (Shutterstock)

A new study on babies and sleep is contradicting what parents have been told for years.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is now recommending that babies older than 4 months old be put to sleep in their own rooms.

That's after finding that babies get less sleep at night and sleep for shorter stretches when they sleep in their parents' room.

The findings appear to contradict past recommendations from the AAP, which suggested infants share a parents' room at least for six months to reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.
