FAMILY & PARENTING

Photographer honors Elvis with adorable baby photo shoot

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby Kaden channeled his inner King of Rock.

HOUSTON, Texas --
We can't help falling in love with a Houston photographer's latest photo shoot.

Liliana Serna honored the King of Rock 40 years after his death, with an Elvis Presley-themed photo shoot of baby Kaden.

He was born on July 30, and his mother, Katelynn Jackson was looking for someone to take pictures of her new baby. She scoured social media and found Serna on Instagram.

"I originally found her on Instagram under the Houston newborn photographer hashtag and fell in love with all of her Disney-themed newborn pictures," Jackson said.

Jackson said they did the photo shoot when Kaden was just 12 days old. Serna had several outfits for Kaden, but she pointed out a few that caught Jackson's attention.
"She had no idea of the Elvis outfit. It was a surprise," Serna said.

Kaden was all dolled up in Elvis' most iconic jumpsuit, a black wig, dark sunglasses and holding a microphone.


Serna said the idea came from her daughter, who is a big Elvis fan. She realized it was nearing the anniversary of his death, so she found a couple of her vendors, Off My Hooks and Valarie's Boutique, to help with the clothes and accessories.

Baby Elvis was no trouble at all during the photo shoot. Serna said he slept pretty much the entire time.

Related Topics:
familyphotographybabybuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mindy Kaling announces pregnancy, talks parenting
ICE denies stay for Oakland nurse; couple to be deported Wednesday
Sen. Feinstein steps in to halt Oakland couple's deportation
Healthcare workers rally around Oakland nurse facing deportation
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Trump disbands 2 business councils amid criticism from CEOs
Congresswoman calls for Trump's removal under 25th Amendment
I-880 shooting is 100th on Bay Area freeways since 2015
Confederate statues' fate in wake of Charlottesville violence
Mother of woman killed in Charlottesville: Heather's legacy is just 'beginning'
FULL VIDEO: Mother of woman killed during Charlottesville violence speaks out
Grandfather, 2 children die in San Jose mobile home fire
Missing 80-year-old woman found safe in Oakland
Show More
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Video shows stranger putting up fallen American flag at home
Father of Oakland murder victim makes appeal to find son's killer
Mindy Kaling announces pregnancy, talks parenting
Bay Area officials aren't pleased with Trump's Charlottesville remarks
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday
Congresswoman calls for Trump's removal under 25th Amendment
FULL VIDEO: Mother of woman killed during Charlottesville violence speaks out
I-880 shooting is 100th on Bay Area freeways since 2015
More Video