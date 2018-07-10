Search for girl's lost stuffed giraffe at Boston airport goes viral

We lost our daughter's lifetime favorite toy today in Terminal B of Boston Logan, this adorable pink baby giraffe. Daughter is heartbroken. Name tag sticker says Thacher. If found, pls contact me! @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/zKUBCJkS9Y — Erica Fletcher (@ericafletcher) July 8, 2018

THANK YOU to everyone who offered to send postcards, new Beanie Boos, etc. Please take that amazing energy and put it into something for kids in your community. My daughter has so much. — Erica Fletcher (@ericafletcher) July 10, 2018

