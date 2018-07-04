Teen Jahi McMath honored by family, friends at funeral in Oakland

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3700055" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The mother of Jahi McMath, the Oakland girl at the center of the medical and religious debate over brain death, held a press conference in San Francisco.

Jahi McMath, who lived nearly five years after being declared brain dead, will be laid to rest in Hayward on Friday.Dozens of family members, friends and other mourners filed into a church in Oakland for her funeral service.Bishop Bob Jackson of Oakland's All Acts Full Gospel Church called the service McMath a "celebration of a miracle."In December 2013, McMath underwent a tonsillectomy at Children's Hospital and she suffered a heart attack during recovery.Her family refused to accept the brain dead diagnosis and took her to New Jersey, where the 17-year-old teen died last month from liver failure.And then New Jersey doctors declared Mcmath dead a week ago, saying she died from excessive bleeding after an abdominal operation.A California coroner issued a death certificate for the girl more than four years ago after doctors say she suffered irreversible brain damage during surgery to remove her tonsils.