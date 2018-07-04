FAMILY & PARENTING

Teen Jahi McMath honored by family, friends at funeral in Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

Jahi McMath, who lived nearly five years after suffering irreversible brain damage during surgery to remove her tonsils, will be laid to rest in Hayward on Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Jahi McMath, who lived nearly five years after being declared brain dead, will be laid to rest in Hayward on Friday.

Dozens of family members, friends and other mourners filed into a church in Oakland for her funeral service.


Bishop Bob Jackson of Oakland's All Acts Full Gospel Church called the service McMath a "celebration of a miracle."
RELATED: Oakland girl at center of brain death debate has died after surgery

In December 2013, McMath underwent a tonsillectomy at Children's Hospital and she suffered a heart attack during recovery.

Her family refused to accept the brain dead diagnosis and took her to New Jersey, where the 17-year-old teen died last month from liver failure.

VIDEO: Jahi McMath's family speaks at press conference in Oakland
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of Jahi McMath, the Oakland girl at the center of the medical and religious debate over brain death, held a press conference in San Francisco.



And then New Jersey doctors declared Mcmath dead a week ago, saying she died from excessive bleeding after an abdominal operation.

A California coroner issued a death certificate for the girl more than four years ago after doctors say she suffered irreversible brain damage during surgery to remove her tonsils.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familysurgerydebatemedicalhealth careteenOaklandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Oakland girl at center of brain death debate has died after surgery
Family says new photo shows 'healthy' Jahi McMath
Jahi McMath's family attends school's 8th grade graduation
FAMILY & PARENTING
Jahi McMath's family speaks out following her death
Dad steps up to 'breastfeed' newborn while mom was sick
Texas hospital delivers 48 babies in 41 hours
Cancer survivor is flower girl at bone marrow donor's wedding
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Bay Area cave diving expert describes challenges in Thailand rescue
A quest to find the Bay Area's best fried chicken
Richmond police: Resident shoots home invasion suspect 'several times'
'S*** happens': New questions surface about Asiana crash at SFO
Asiana Flight 214: Timeline of how it all happened
Cal Fire: One killed in Klamathon Fire burning in Siskiyou County
Michael Finney helps consumers at Alameda County Fair
Officials ID Thai diver who died amid soccer team rescue effort
Show More
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa scorches 88,000 acres
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
Health advisory issued in area near Martinez Shell refinery
Singer Chris Brown arrested on stage for felony assault
Elon Musk plans to send engineers to help with cave rescue mission
More News