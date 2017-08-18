We're hearing from the Oakland nurse whose family was split by a deportation order.Maria Mendoza-Sanchez, her husband Eusebio, and their 12-year-old son were met by extended family on Thursday in Mexico City.Oakland City Councilman Abel Guillen greeted the family at the airport. He was in Mexico on vacation and wanted to show his support.He says, "Maria wanted me to share the photos and video so that the story of her family torn apart by ICE would at some point help change the narrative and the policies under the Trump Administration."The family was happy to see long-lost relatives, but say the reunion is bittersweet."I keep thinking and thinking," said Maria. "It goes around and around in my head, like what in the world happened? Why did this happen? What went wrong, what did I do?"The couple had spent the last 15 years trying to obtain green cards, but their requests were repeatedly denied.Their three daughters - one college graduate, one student at UC Santa Cruz, and a younger girl - are staying here in the Bay Area.