IMMIGRATION

VIDEO: Oakland family split by deportation order arrives in Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

We're hearing from the Oakland nurse whose family was split by a deportation order. (Abel Guillen)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
We're hearing from the Oakland nurse whose family was split by a deportation order.

RELATED: Family separated as Oakland couple deported from United States

Maria Mendoza-Sanchez, her husband Eusebio, and their 12-year-old son were met by extended family on Thursday in Mexico City.

Oakland City Councilman Abel Guillen greeted the family at the airport. He was in Mexico on vacation and wanted to show his support.


He says, "Maria wanted me to share the photos and video so that the story of her family torn apart by ICE would at some point help change the narrative and the policies under the Trump Administration."

The family was happy to see long-lost relatives, but say the reunion is bittersweet.

"I keep thinking and thinking," said Maria. "It goes around and around in my head, like what in the world happened? Why did this happen? What went wrong, what did I do?"

RELATED: ICE denies stay for Oakland nurse; couple to be deported Wednesday

The couple had spent the last 15 years trying to obtain green cards, but their requests were repeatedly denied.

Their three daughters - one college graduate, one student at UC Santa Cruz, and a younger girl - are staying here in the Bay Area.

Click here for the latest stories about immigration.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familypoliticsdeportationimmigrationdianne feinsteinsenatePresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. & worldmexicoimmigration reformOaklandSan Francisco International Airport
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Family separated as Oakland couple deported from United States
ICE denies stay for Oakland nurse; couple to be deported Wednesday
Healthcare workers rally around Oakland nurse facing deportation
Sen. Feinstein visits Oakland family facing deportation
IMMIGRATION
Homeland Security, DEA investigation shuts down Redwood City street
Family separated as Oakland couple deported from United States
ICE raid in West Oakland related to sex trafficking
West Oakland home searched in child sex trafficking investigation
More immigration
FAMILY & PARENTING
Back-to-school countdown checklist
Family separated as Oakland couple deported from United States
California's Flags Great America breaks ground on new roller coaster
U.S. Senator Feinstein speaks out over Oakland couple's deportation
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Oakland firefighters mourn rookie fatally shot in SJ
Wife of Bay Area terror attack victim speaks out
FULL DETAILS: Rare total solar eclipse 2017
Rush is on to secure safe eclipse viewing glasses
White shark with fin cut off found ashore in Santa Cruz
San Francisco Mayor pushes back against Crissy Field rally
Berkeley considers ordinance to prevent violence ahead of planned protests
California governor commutes 9 lengthy prison sentences
Show More
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Mikey's Muffins, TruMoo
SF family rents luxury RV for eclipse-chasing trip to Oregon
Eclipse viewers warned of eye protection as excitement grows
Family: Bay Area man is victim of Barcelona attack
Police investigate after synagogue vandalized in Alameda
More News
Top Video
Oakland firefighters mourn rookie fatally shot in SJ
Wife of Bay Area terror attack victim speaks out
San Francisco Mayor pushes back against Crissy Field rally
White shark with fin cut off found ashore in Santa Cruz
More Video