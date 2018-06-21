FAMILY & PARENTING

Watch this 1-year-old baby hear for the first time

This mom will never forget the moment her baby girl heard the world around her for the first time.

Jon Schlosberg
FORT WORTH, Texas (KGO) --
A wedding, your child being born, college graduation -- you'll probably never forgot those major life moments. And you can bet this mom will never forget the moment her baby girl heard the world around her for the first time.

Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, posted a video to Facebook of the heartwarming moment right after 1-year-old Ayla had her cochlear implant turned on. The shocked little girl cups her ear with excitement and her mom breaks down in tears.

Cook Children's launched its cochlear implant program in 2006.

The Esler family traveled five hours from Amarillo to get the surgery.
