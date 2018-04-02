FAMILY & PARENTING

Woman praises TSA for helping son with autism on first flight

EMBED </>More Videos

13-year-old Zion's first flight could not have gone smoother thanks to the help of TSA agent Alesea. (Angie Solis)

Angie Solis was not sure how her son with autism would handle the airport security check on his first flight. Thanks to a caring TSA agent named Alesea, they were taken to "TSA heaven."

Solis shared her experience on Facebook. She said she arrived at Indianapolis International Airport at 5 a.m. with her 13-year-old son Zion.

As they approached the security line, they saw hundreds of people waiting. She feared Zion's anxiety would cause him to have a meltdown.

Thankfully, Alesea brought Solis and her son through the security line without panic.

"She spoke directly to my son. She treated him like a person with feelings and a voice and worth," Solis wrote in the Facebook post.

Alesea was able to bring Solis and her son to the front of the line. They were able to go through a "gentle security check" where they were not touched and didn't have to remove their shoes.

Solis recommended that any family traveling with a person who has special needs call TSA Cares at 855-787-2227 three days before their departure.

"Thank you TSA, from the bottom of my heart for making this experience stress-free," Solis said. "And for caring enough to understand that some people just process differently and need extra TLC."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyair traveltravelairport securityautismfeel good
FAMILY & PARENTING
Returning soldier surprises young daughters for Easter
Boy filled with delight after park installs new wheelchair swing
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
Study shows moms work the equivalent of 2.5 full time jobs
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
NTSB 'unhappy' with Tesla after fiery Mountain View crash
San Jose father reunites with family after ICE release
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away lunch combos today
Warrants: Couple was having problems before alleged cold medicine murder
30 trees to be removed along Saratoga Creek
PG&E rebuilding underground lines in Santa Rosa fire zone
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
Trump launches Twitter tirade, declares 'DACA is dead'
Show More
CHP: SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
East San Jose police chase ends with two arrests
Officials to conduct 4th Sierra snowpack survey of the year
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about Autopilot
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
More News
Top Video
NTSB 'unhappy' with Tesla after fiery Mountain View crash
San Jose father reunites with family after ICE release
PG&E rebuilding underground lines in Santa Rosa fire zone
East San Jose police chase ends with two arrests
More Video