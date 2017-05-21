STYLE & FASHION

A walk in her shoes: Minnie Mouse heels sweep the nation

An Italian fashion designer has released Minnie Mouse-inspired heels. (Oscar Tiye/Instagram)

MILAN, Italy --
With the addition of two iconic ears, an Italian designer has given new life to women's footwear, and the internet can't get enough.

Oscar Tiye's Minnie Mouse-inspired pumps come in a variety of styles and fabrications, ranging from black satin to light blue denim to glitzy gold spangles.

Customers can choose from a higher stiletto heel or a sandal with a lower, chunkier heel.

The shoes, which are part of Tiye's summer 2017 line, retail for between $500 and $800 on sites like Net-a-Porter and FWRD. Stock is running low on the highly hyped heels, which have been the subject of many an ogling tweet:

The shoes are not officially sanctioned by Disney, the parent company of this station.
