KARDASHIAN FAMILY

Kylie Jenner makes appearance at pop-up shop in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

Kylie Jenner makes appearance at pop-up shop in SF (1 of 2)

Kylie Jenner makes appearance at pop-up shop in SF

Crowds that gathered in downtown San Francisco were delighted as makeup mogul Kylie Jenner made an appearance at her newly unveiled pop-up shop at Grant and O'Farrell. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Crowds that gathered in downtown San Francisco were delighted as makeup mogul Kylie Jenner made an appearance at her newly unveiled pop-up shop at Grant and O'Farrell.

RELATED: KYLIE IN SF: The lip kit legacy and phenomenon of the Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop

People have been lining up since Wednesday.

Check out our stories on Instagram for a full look!

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionkardashian familykylie jennermakeup barsu.s. & worldbuzzworthysocietybusinessshoppingretailSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
KYLIE IN SF: The lip kit legacy and phenomenon of the Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop
KARDASHIAN FAMILY
Forbes: Kylie Jenner on track to become youngest self-made billionaire
KYLIE IN SF: The lip kit legacy and phenomenon of the Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop
Kim Kardashian shares 1st pic of 3rd baby
Kylie Jenner reveals name of newborn daughter
More kardashian family
STYLE & FASHION
MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick on Sunday
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
High-heeled Crocs are officially a thing
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News